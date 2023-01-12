The DTHS Board of Education met in a Special Session Wednesday January 11 held in the the High School Auditorium to provide information to the public regarding the proposed Athletic Practice Facility.

DTHS Superintendent Josh DeLong walked through a slide presentation to give an overview of the project. Currently, 11 sports comprised of 21 different teams compete for the use of a single gym. This results in the need for practices as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m.

Estimated cost of the project is $2.5 million and will be constructed just west of the baseball diamond and south of the bus parking lot. It is hoped ground will be broken in the Spring 2023 and be available for use by Winter 2023 sports season.

The District has funds on hand to pay for the building so no money will need to be borrowed.