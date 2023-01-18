MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On January 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Kevin Berta; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger

ABSENT: Susan Legner; Eric Scheuer; Paul Warner

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Melissa Harri represented the DEA this month and they thanked the families who recognized them at Christmas; the Board for the Christmas breakfast; the Climate Committee for the Christmas party; and Mr. DeLong for organizing the January 3rd potluck. They noted that the PE Department recently completed a Bowling unit at Victory Lanes.

Mr. Pittenger reported that Freshman Orientation was held last night and was well attended, with only 4 students not in attendance. He also noted that Mrs. Taplin held a Suicide Prevention speaker on January 9th.

Ms. Ferguson’s report stands as read.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

The new mural in the gym is complete and looks great.

He informed the Board that the HVAC project is now complete and seems to be working well.

He reported that during a windstorm in December, the cover was broken off of the front of the Victory sign. We are currently getting bids for the insurance company to see whether we will replace the cover only or the entire sign.

He informed the Board that we had a minor bus accident late last year where a bus without any students on it was stopped at a railroad crossing in town and was hit by a semi in the back of the bus. It appears that it was a minor hit; however, the damage will cost $2,500 to repair. He has tried multiple times to get in touch with the semi company that we suspect was involved to no avail. He has given this information to the Police department. He feels that instead of turning this in to the insurance company we may as well pay the repair bill because the deductible for our auto insurance is $2,500. And we will continue to pursue connecting with the semi company.

He noted that the budget is on track for this time of year and that the recent investments made with our local banks are doing very well.

He informed the Board that the Blue Sky Solar Farm project has been further delayed and the company has requested another extension on the abatement agreement. DeLong doesn’t have an issue with the extension; however, he believes that the cost of having our attorneys look through this extension agreement should be shouldered by the company and not the school districts involved. The company was agreeable to this idea and will cover the cost of the attorneys. He noted that this would push the project back to a completion date of December of 2025.

He reported that he will hold a Calendar Committee meeting soon to work on the 2023-24 school calendar. We traditionally attempt to follow the LACC and Pontiac High School calendar as much as possible so we don’t conflict with LACC and LCSSU. He has a proposal for the committee and he expects to bring a final proposal to the Board by March.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the December 19, 2022 Regular Board Meeting

Bills

Affirm Resignation, Jordyn Tilley, Paraprofessional

Affirm Employment, Sherry Leonard, Sub Bus Monitor

Approve Volunteer Coach, Trevor Sember, Football

Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Berta, to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second reading of the IASB PRESS Plus Board Policy Issue 110 Updates and asked for final approval.

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Berta, to adopt the IASB PRESS Plus Board Policy Issue 110 Updates, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. DeLong made his final presentation for the proposed plans to construct an athletic practice facility to the Board. He relayed that he had received a quote from Narvick Brothers that the new construction would not exceed $2.9 million dollars and this would be without the sports equipment such as basketball hoops. Board members asked about increasing the size of the building. He responded that there would be room to expand the proposed building by up to 20 feet if the Board felt that we needed a larger space. Beyond that we would need to move it to the Ag plot and that would probably greatly increase the cost of the building. Use by the public and sponsorship were brought up again but the Board wants to wait to discuss this in the future.

Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Sandeno, to approve the proposed plans to construct an Athletic Practice Facility, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. DeLong asked for approval to contract Narvick Brothers as the construction manager for the project. He stated that they are well known in the area for constructing these type of facilities and for quality work.

Moved by Berta, seconded by Sandeno, to approve Narvick Brothers as the Construction Manager for the construction of the proposed Athletic Practice Facility, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong forwarded a request from FFA Sponsor Sid Krople for approval of an overnight stay for the FFA for the Ground Zero conference in Champaign on February 3rd and 4th.

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Berta, to approve the overnight stay for the FFA for the Ground Zero conference, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Berta, seconded by Sandeno, to enter Executive Session at 6:46 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Sandeno, to exit Executive Session at 6:59 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Berta, to adjourn the meeting at 7:00 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.