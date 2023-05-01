DATE: 1/5/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills
Julianna Moats- 7 aces
Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists
Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills
Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills
Aubrey Male- 13 assists
Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!