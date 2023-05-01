DATE: 1/5/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills

Julianna Moats- 7 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists

Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills

Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills

Aubrey Male- 13 assists

Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!