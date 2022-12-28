DGS 7th Grade Girls Basketball – Jan 5

The 7th grade basketball team lost to Ottawa Wallace on January 5 33-16. Cason Johnson led the team with 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds. Axel Kargle added 4 points, 2 steals, and 1 rebound. Walter Bradley led the team with 5 rebounds and added 2 points and 1 steal. Jude Hurt added 2 rebounds and 2 points. Hudson Colclasure added 2 steals and 2 rebounds. Sawyer Kucera pulled down 1 rebound. Kyler Delisle had 1 rebound. Ty Turner had 2 rebounds and 1 steal. The Redbirds will begin the IVC tournament on Monday at MVK.