COMMITTEE TO APPOINT REPLACEMENT FOR ILLINOIS’ 106th REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

Applications accepted until January 27th, Committee vote on February 4th

The 106th Representative District Committee announced a vacancy in the Illinois House of Representatives due to the selection of Tom Bennett to fill a senate vacancy in the 103rd General Assembly. The Committee’s appointment will serve a two-year term.

In accordance with 10 ILCS 5/25-6(a), vacancies created in the General Assembly must be filled within 30 days.







The Representative District Committee is made up of Republican leaders from the 106th district:

Jeff Orr (Ford Co.)

Eric Werden (Grundy Co.)

Lyle Behrends (Iroquois Co.)

Larry Smith (LaSalle Co.)

Dave Rice (Livingston Co.)

Dennis Grundler (McLean Co.)

Tim Ozinga (Will Co.)

The Committee will convene at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, to review all applicant information, conduct interviews of select candidates, and appoint the replacement for this House of Representatives vacancy. The meeting will be held in Gibson City (address to be published later) and is open to the public.

Interested applicants must have lived within the 106th District for two years and submit a resume and letter of reference from a Republican elected official by email or in person to:

Jayme Siemer

Phone or Text: 217-553-7743

Email: jaymesiemer@gmail.com

Applicant information MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN 5:00PM ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023. Resumes and letters of reference received after that date will not be considered. For general information or information on how to deliver applications in person, please contact Jayme Siemer at jaymesiemer@gmail.com.





