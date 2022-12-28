Catholic Charities’ Mobile Food Pantry is Coming to Your Community!

On Monday, January 23 at 4 p.m. Catholic Charities’ Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food at St. Lawrence Church, 135 Rice Road in South Wilmington in the church parking lot, rain or shine. Catholic Charities and the Northern Illinois Food Bank have partnered to deliver nutritious food of meat, produce and nonperishable items to people in need.

Participants are asked to stay in their cars. The Mobile Food Pantry will use a “drive thru” method to distribute pre-packed groceries to ensure that all participants are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You do not have to be Catholic to participate. Catholic Charities helps people of all faiths and beliefs. For more information about Catholic Charities, please visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.