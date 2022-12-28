Bruce A. Trotter

Born August 30, 1937 in Goose Lake Township, Bruce Anthony was a son of Robert Winston and Anna Marie (Baudino) Trotter. He attended the Coal City schools and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1955. Following high school, Bruce entered the work force before going on to serve in the United States Army and United States Army Reserves from 1960 until 1966. On December 18, 1970, Bruce married Deanna “Dede” Savage in the New Hope Church in Gardner, and together they settled at the home in Goose Lake Township, where they started their family.

Bruce spent his career in construction, and retired from Local 130 in 2000. He served the Township in various capacities over the years, but most notably as Road Commission for over 30 years, retiring in 2018. Bruce was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, and will be remembered as one who always kept active and busy. He was willing to help anyone in need; he loved animals, and his family was always his first priority.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dede; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cathy Trotter of Yorkville; two granddaughters: Morgan and Lauryn Trotter; one brother, Robert (Elizabeth) Trotter of Morris; his aunt, Catherine Baudino of Morris; sister-in-law, Brenda (Col. Thomas) Boyd of Moline, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Louis Naretto, one sister in infancy, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Helen Savage.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Thursday, January 12, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Jay Regennitter from the Coal City United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bruce’s memory to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416 or to Lightways Hospice.

