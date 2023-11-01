Basic Severe Weather Spotter Class – Morris, Illinois

Here is a link to register for in-person Weather Spotter Training as provided by the National Weather Service:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basic-severe-weather-spotter-class-morris-illinois-tickets-503427042837

The Basic Severe Weather Spotter Program was created by the National Weather Service (NWS) to improve warning services. The NWS needs real-time reports of hail size, wind damage, flash flooding, heavy rain, tornadoes, and waterspouts to effectively warn the public of inclement weather. Even as new technology allows the NWS to issue warnings with more lead time, spotters will always be needed as links between radar indications of severe weather and ground truth. Storm Spotter volunteers serve as severe weather spotters for the NWS and local emergency management programs, and generally have two things in common – an interest in the weather and a desire to serve their community. This 2 hour program is presented by the National Weather Service. Grundy County Residents will be able to obtain preparedness information before and after the event.