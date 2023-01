We are now 8-11 overall and 5-3 in the conference. We play again tomorrow night @ Lexington.

GSW varsity girls defeated Momence 52-31.

Points

Addi Fair 30 points

Grace Olsen 7 points

Maddie Simms 7 points

We are now 8-10 overall and 5-2 in conference play. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Grant Park.