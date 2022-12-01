We were a little short handed tonight but super proud of the girls and the effort they played with. Fieldcrest is one of the top 2A teams for a reason and their experience got us in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Lots of contributions and girls playing out of position, but we showed we can compete at a high level. Cassia Buchanan and Alyssa Zellers were awesome controlling the tempo of the game and keeping us in it for as long as we could. Need to play the same type of game tomorrow and give ourselves a chance to finish pool play on a high note. Go Irish!

Seneca Lady Irish vs. Fieldcrest 12_28_22