At Abe’s Rumble 60 team dual meet tournament, billed as the largest dual meet tournament, the Fighting Irish went 5-0 on day one. The Irish won their pool by defeating Robinson 48-30, Sherrard 61-15, Knoxville 65-21 and Hillsboro 60-20. They defeated Benton 53-33 in the round of 32 to reach the top 16. The Irish will face Lena Winslow tomorrow morning in the round of 16.

Venue is Springfield BOS Civic Center.

You can follow on Trackwrestling