The Dwight Food Pantry, normally held the fourth Wednesday of the month, January through October, will not be held during the month of December, as Love Boxes are set to be distributed.

The Food Pantry will return to its regular schedule in January, with Thursday, January 26, being the first date of 2023, held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, the Gothic Church, 201 N. Franklin St., Dwight.