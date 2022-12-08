Mobile Pantry in Dwight, Odell Monthly

St. Nicholas Mobile Pantry, a ministry of Catholic Charities, serves those in need in the Diocese of Peoria. The van stops in Dwight, in the parking lot of St. Patrick Church, and Odell, in the St. Paul Church parking lot, on the second Thursday afternoon of each month. This month, the date is Thursday, December 8. Individuals are given items such as blankets, socks, cleaning products, personal hygiene products, and baby products. These items may change monthly depending on needs and what is donated. You must fill out an application in order to utilize this monthly service. You can do so at cdop.org/catholic-charities. Click on Region 3 and then the Link button.

If you need assistance, contact the Diocese at 309-671-1550 and ask for Catholic Charities.