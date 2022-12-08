Mobile Food Pantry in South Wilmington Dec. 12

Help us provide a free meal to Dwight area residents on Christmas Day. Old Route 66 Family Restaurant and Station 343 will be cooking the meals and volunteers will distribute them.

If you would like to help by donating you can click on the button below or you can drop off at The Paper, 204 E. Chippewa.

If you would like to help deliver, call The Paper at 815-584-1901.

Merry Christmas!!