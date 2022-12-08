Mobile Food Pantry in South Wilmington Dec. 12

On Monday, December 12, at 4:00 p.m., Catholic Charities’ Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food at St. Lawrence Church (135 Rice Road in South Wilmington) in the church parking lot (rain or shine). Catholic Charities and the Northern Illinois Food Bank have partnered to deliver nutritious food (meat, produce and nonperishable items) to people in need. Participants are asked to stay in their cars. The Mobile Food Pantry will use a “drive thru” method to distribute pre-packed groceries to ensure that all participants are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to be Catholic to participate. For more information, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org