LASALLE COUNTY NEWS RELEASE

December 5, 2022







On 11/30/2022 at 3:50 pm LaSalle County Deputies investigated a two vehicle accident with minor injuries on E 19th Rd 100 feet east of N 32nd RD. (Rutland TWP) Philip Hart (78) of Ottawa was driving northeast, negotiating a curve on E 19th Rd when his vehicle struck a vehicle traveling southwest also negotiating the curve on E 19th RD. Sandra Marlatt (76) of Ottawa was driving southwest, negotiating the curve on E 19th RD when her vehicle struck the front end of Philip’s vehicle.







On 12/3/2022 at 5:11 am LaSalle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on RT 23 @ Wasson ST. (South Ottawa TWP) Anthony Sustek (33) of Ottawa was arrested for DWLS and operating uninsured motor vehicle. Anthony was released with a NTA.

On 12/4/2022 at 1:06 am LaSalle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Everett ST @ Grant ST. (Bruce TWP) Bradley Austin (78) of Streator was arrested for DWLS. Bradley was released with a NTA