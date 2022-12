Marquette Holiday Tournament —

In the 12/27 9 a.m. game results areDwight 64 Somonauk 51

Dwight will take on St. Bede Wednesday Dec 28 at noon

In the 12/26 9 a.m. game results are Serena 61 Dwight 54 —

Wyatt Thompson 23pts Conner Telford 16pts Dawson Carr 9pts Jack Duffy 2pts Luke Gallet 2pts Jace Gall 2pts DTHS will take on Somonauk Dec 27 at 9 a.m.

Click to see bracket.