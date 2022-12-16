Committee begins hearings on high-powered weapon ban

By CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday, Dec. 15, heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois.

During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois House committee, meeting in Chicago, heard from several officials who said public investment in marginalized communities and community-based programs that aim to stop cycles of violence also are needed.

“Unfortunately, community-based providers serving at-risk youth and emerging adults have lacked substantial investments for decades. Yet these programs have proven to be impactful and effective,” Delrice Adams, executive director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, told the panel.

Adams spoke during a House Judiciary-Criminal Committee hearing on House Bill 5855, sponsored by Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. It would ban the sale and possession of “assault weapons,” .50 caliber rifles, .50 caliber cartridges and high-capacity magazines. The bill provides a long list of firearms, both rifles and pistols, that would fall under the definition of “assault weapons.”

And starting 300 days after the bill takes effect, it would make it illegal to possess such a weapon or ammunition unless it is registered with the Illinois State Police.

Kim Smith, director of programs at the University of Chicago Crime Lab, called gun violence a “public health crisis” in the United States, noting that its homicide rate is at least 7.5 times that of other industrialized nations and that guns account for 79 percent of those homicides.

Smith said other actions are needed as well, including investments in social service programs that help people “de-escalate stressful situations before they lead to violence.”

One of the programs recently put into place in Illinois that aims to make those investments is the 2021 Reimagine Public Safety Act, administered by the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention within the Illinois Department of Human Services, which provides grants to organizations for violence prevention programs in 42 target communities both within and outside Chicago that have seen the highest rates of gun violence and homicides.

Chris Patterson, the assistant secretary who oversees that office, said some of the communities receiving those grants are already seeing dramatic declines in violent crime. But he argued that banning assault weapons is still a necessary step.

The panel also heard from people directly affected by gun violence, including Maria Pike, a volunteer with the group Moms Demand Action, whose 24-year-old son was shot and killed in 2012 in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, and Marsha Lee, whose son was killed in 2008 in Harvey, Illinois.

“It’s been 14 years since my son has been killed and we still are here doing the same work, having the same conversation,” she said.

But the committee also heard from opponents of the bill, including Andrew Guadarrama, a 26-year-old Chicago resident who said the proposed law could actually endanger public safety because many residents, including those in high-crime neighborhoods, cannot rely on the police to protect them.