Clarence and Alberta Simantel Celebrate 72nd Anniversary

On November 23, Clarence and Alberta Simantel celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary with a meal of their choice – Casey’s supreme pizza and root beer.

Family and friends congratulated them all day and night, receiving a dozen roses from each of their six children. Alberta, aka Birdie, said the next day it was a wonderful celebration, but exhausting with all of the visits and phone calls. But she wouldn’t change a thing about the day. Clarence and Birdie met at the free summer movie in Odell. Even though Clarence was friends with Birdie’s brother, they never really met until then. They dated for two years before they married and lived with his father for a few years and had their eldest daughter. They moved to Dwight and have resided there ever since.Clarence worked for 30 years at the Shell station west of town, and Birdie worked at Heritage Health (Manor) for 25 years. She say s the building was brand new then. The couple resides at Heritage Health, Dwight.