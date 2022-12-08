Attention: Dwight Christmas for Kids Shoppers

Dwight Christmas for Kids volunteer shoppers: Gifts purchased will need to be wrapped and properly labeled when dropped off at the Dwight United Methodist church Thursday, December 8 between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact the Christmas for Kids Committee at 815-584-2179. Delivery of gifts will be Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. until all are delivered. Dwight Love Boxes will also be delivered at this time. Volunteers are needed. Arrive at the Dwight Methodist Church by 9 a.m. to receive instruction.