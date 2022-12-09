Attention DTHS Families & Followers:

We are using a new livestreaming service for all of our indoor sporting events. Effective December 1, DTHS will be livestreaming using a FREE App. This app is available to us through Hudl.

The name of the app is: T1Sports

Download it on your phone, computer, and also use it on your smart TV. Once downloaded, you’ll see a screen that asks what you are watching.

Click on “High School Sports”

Then scroll down to “Illinois”

Look for “Dwight High School”

Make this your favorite, it will then go to the next scheduled game and give you a broadcast description.

If you have any questions please call 815-584-6202