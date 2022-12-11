Are you looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Christmas?

Share the Christmas spirit by volunteering on Christmas Day to help deliver Christmas dinners to your friends and neighbors in Dwight who may be shut in or just not able to join their families for Christmas. Many people may be alone this season and simply unable to prepare a holiday meal. Christmas Day dinners will be prepared by local restaurants, and delivered free of charge to anyone who requests. Anyone in the community is invited to help deliver meals, or if you wish to donate cash to be used to provide the meals, donations are welcome. If you know of someone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day, or if you wish to receive a meal, call The Paper at 815-584-1901 and provide us the name, address, phone number, and the number of meals needed. Be sure to leave all the requested information. Meals cannot be delivered if a correct address and phone number is not available. A volunteer will call each dinner recipient on December 25 to inform them what time the volunteers will deliver their meal so they know when it is coming. By having the meals supplied by local restaurants, the free Christmas Meal tradition continues in a safe manner, provides an outlet for charitable giving, and helps support the local restaurants. For more information, to volunteer to help, or to offer a donation, call 815-584-1901. If you would like to make a donation, make checks payable to The Paper or visit thepaper1901.com to donate via PayPal. On the check memo line, put down Christmas Dinners. The last day to order is Monday, December 19 @ noon.