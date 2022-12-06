ACE Backwards Christmas Parade in Dwight December 10

On Saturday, December 10, ACE Hardware will hold its ACE Backwards Christmas Parade in Dwight. Area residents and businesses have decorated their homes and locations and parade participants will drive by and vote on their favorites. Cars can line up in front of ACE Hardware, 104 Watters Dr., Dwight, with the celebration starting at 3:00 p.m., and a parade of cars leaving at 6:30 p.m. A map of participating homes and a voting ballot will be available at ACE if you choose to drive through on your own from 6:30-10:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site for visits. Pictures will also be taken by J7 Images.