Dwight Class of 1957 Reunion

MEMBERS OF THE CLASS OF 1957 from Dwight Township High School gathered for lunch at Dwight Country Club August 30. Pictured, front row, from left, are Barbara Burk Morphey, Shirley Wilkey Holzhauer, Delores Klehm Lazzar; back row, Karen Bossert Kehoe, Glenda Sassenger Kutos, Keith Telford, Lee Jensen, Art McBeath, Sharon Perschnick Snader, Jim Scott, Irene Johnson Burris, and Joan Hoffman Bundt. This class was the first to graduate from the current high school. They moved from the old school (where Heritage Health is now) their senior year. Many remember helping with the move – packing and unpacking boxes and helping arrange the new classrooms.