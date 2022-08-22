Cullom Junior Fair Results

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Cow and Calf

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Bull Calf

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Heifer Calf

1st – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Angus Heifer, Class 1

1st – Clara P Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Angus Heifer, Class 2

1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Champion. Angus Female

1st – Clara P Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Res. Champ Angus Female

1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 1

1st – Carly Taylor, Streator, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 2

1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL

2nd – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 3

1st – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL

2nd – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Aged Cow

1st – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Champion Hereford Female

1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Hereford Female

1st – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 1

1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 2

1st – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Champion Shorthorn Female

1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Female

1st – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 1

1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Champion Simmental Female

1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 1

1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 2

1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 3

1st – Kaeden Muir, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Champion AOB Female

1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Reserve Champ AOB Female

1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 1

1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

2nd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 2

1st – Tessa R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

2nd – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL

3rd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 3

1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL

2nd – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred, Aged Cow

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Champion Crossbred Female

1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Crossbred Female

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Market Heifer – Market Heifer

1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Angus Steer Lightweight

1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Lightweight

1st – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL

2nd – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL

3rd – Carly Taylor, Streator, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Medium weight

1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL

2nd – Wilson J Widman, Ransom, IL

3rd – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Heavyweight

1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Lightweight

1st – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Medium weight

1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL

2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Heavyweight

1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds – Lightweight

1st – Brittney Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds Steer – Mediu

1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,

1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

2nd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,

1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

2nd – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Angus Steer

1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Hereford Steer

1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Hereford Steer

1st – Wilson J Widman, Ransom, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Shorthorn Steer

1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Steer

1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion AOB Steer

1st – Brock C Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ AOB Steer

1st – Brittney Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Crossbred Steer

1st – Drew C Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Crossbred Steer

1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Res.Champion Female Overall

1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Steer

1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Steer

1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship, under 6 y

1st – Easton Cox, Buckingham,

Beef Cattle – Champions – Jr. Showmanship (ages 6-12)

1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Senior Showmanship (ages 13-20

1st – Brock C Clement, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Placing on Hoof

1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL

2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Rate of Gain

1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL

2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Grooming and Presentation

1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL

2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

3rd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Ayrshire

1st – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

3rd – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Aryshire

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – All Other Breeds

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – All Other Breeds

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – Aryshire

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – All Other Breeds

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – Ayrshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – All Other Breeds

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Junior Champion Female Overall

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Reserve Jr. Champion Female

1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Female

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Female

1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship (Under 6 )

1st – Ryleigh Foltz, ,

1st – Harper Highland, ,

Dairy Cattle – Champions – Dairy Showmanship (6 yrs – 20)

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Dorset

1st – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Dorset

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ewe La

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Dorset

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Dorset

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ram Lamb

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ram La

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Dorset

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Crossbred and Grade

1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – All Other Breeds

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Grand Champion Breeding Pen

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Reserve Champion Breeding Pen

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Dorset

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Crossbred and Grade

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – All Other Breeds

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Grand Champion Yearling Ewe

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Reserve Champion Yearling Ewe

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Shropshire

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Dorset

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Hampshire

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – All Other Breeds

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Grand Champion Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Reserve Champion Pr. of Ewe La

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight A

1st – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL

2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL

3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

5th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight B

1st – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL

2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL

3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

4th – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

5th – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL

6th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight A

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight B

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

5th – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Wether

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Champion Market Wether

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight B

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Heavyweight A

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Heavyweight B

1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Ewe

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Market Ewe

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Lamb Overall

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Res. Champ Market Lamb Overall

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Sorting Class

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Lt. Wt.

1st – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL

2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL

3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

5th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Heavyweight

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

4th – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Lightweight

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Champion Market Pair

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Reserve Market Pair

1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Lightw

1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Heavyw

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

2nd – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Ligh

1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Heav

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Rate of Gain, I

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Grooming and Presen

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL

3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL

Sheep – Showmanship – PeeWee Showmanship (under 6)

1st – Eli Earing, ,

Sheep – Showmanship – Junior Showmanship 6-12 years

1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead-7 yrs & under

1st – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

3rd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead 8-14 yrs old

1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL

3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 1

1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

2nd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

3rd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 2

1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 3

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Benjamin Austin, Emington, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 4

1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL

2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL

3rd – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 5

1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

2nd – Mollie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

3rd – Luke Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 6

1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL

2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 7

1st – Parker J Smith, Chebanse, IL

2nd – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

3rd – Brynner Dietz, CULLOM, IL

4th – Sydney K Kestler-Seyfert, Milford, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 8

1st – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

2nd – Addyson Austin, Emington, IL

3rd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 9

1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

2nd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 10

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

4th – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 11

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL

3rd – Addyson Austin, Emington, IL

4th – Benjamin Austin, Emington, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 12

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

3rd – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

4th – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL

5th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 1

1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

3rd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 2

1st – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 3

1st – Gwen Siedentop, Gardner, IL

2nd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL

4th – Mollie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 4

1st – Gwen Siedentop, Gardner, IL

2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL

3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL

4th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

5th – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 5

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Brynner Dietz, CULLOM, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 6

1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL

2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

3rd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 7

1st – Sydney K Kestler-Seyfert, Milford, IL

2nd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL

4th – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 8

1st – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL

2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL

3rd – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL

4th – Miranda Kaisner, Gridley, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Pee Wee Showmanship (under 6)

1st – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL

1st – Corbin Ohrt, ,

1st – Teagan Down, Herscher, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Novice Showmanship – Jr Aged

1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Junior Showmanship (6-12 years

1st – Parker J Smith, Chebanse, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrow 1

1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

2nd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

5th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrows, 2

1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

2nd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

5th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

6th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

7th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

8th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Gilt

1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

3rd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

5th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

7th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – ADG on Best Pair of Prod. Pigs

1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

3rd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

5th – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

7th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL

Swine – Champions – Grand Champion Barrow

1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL

Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Barrow

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

Swine – Champions – Champion Market Gilt

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Market Gilt

1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Senior Buck

1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Sr. Doe

1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Doe

1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Junior Buck

1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Junior Doe

1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Doe

1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Buck

1st – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

2nd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Doe

1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

2nd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Buck

1st – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Doe

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

3rd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

4th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

6th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Doe

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Buck

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Doe

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Buck

1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

3rd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

6th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Doe

1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

6th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

7th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

8th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

9th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

10th – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Buck Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family

1st – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

4th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Doe Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family

1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL

5th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

6th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Meat Types – Meat Pen-3 rab. not over 5.5#

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Rabbits – Meat Types – Single Fryer (3.5 – 5.5#)

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit of Show

1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL

Rabbits – Champions – Best Opposite

1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

Rabbits – Champions – Champion Meat Pen

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – My Favorite Rabbit – My Favorite Rabbit

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

3rd – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL

4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

5th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Blooming Plant

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Cactus

1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Three or more varieties, potte

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Succulents

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best of Class – Potted Plant

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Achillela or “Yarrow”

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Ageratum

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Althea or “Rose of Sharon”

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Amaryllis (Surprise Lily)

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Balloon Flower

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Balsam

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Butterfly Bush

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Cleome (Spiderflower)

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coleus – in water

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coneflower

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coreopsis

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Cosmos – any color

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy, other, not listed

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Dianthus or “Pinks”

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Everlasting straw flowers

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Gaillardia

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Geranium

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Gladiolus, single spike, any

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Hibiscus

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Hydrangea

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, Hosta

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, colored day lily

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, medium

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, small

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Nasturtium

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Periwinkle (Vinca)

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, variegated,any color

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Phlox, hardy

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Shrub Rose

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

3rd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Rudbeckia

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Russian Sage

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, blue or white

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Sedum

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Sunflower

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

3rd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, large 3″+ diameter

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, medium 1.5-3″ diameter

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, small, under 1.5″ diam

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Zinnias, any size

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangements in Shades of Red

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Dining Table Centerpiece

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Mixed Flowers – 5 types

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Seashell

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Pitcher

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

3rd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – All Green Arrangement in Green

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement Using Roadside Flo

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Winter Arrangement w/Dried Mat

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Best of Class

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Garden Produce – Vegetable Display, w/edible ve

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Cake/Pie – Decorated Cake

1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Drop Cookies

1st – Alexis J Taylor, Cullom, IL

2nd – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Jewelry

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Mosaic, Stone, Seed, Bead, etc

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Crocheting

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Soft Sculpture Dolls, Stuffed

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Weaving

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Original Water Color or Pastel

1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoons, High Sch

1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Copper Tooling

1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – String Art or Wire Art

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, Grade School

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Photography 13 and under

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grades 6, 7, 8

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Entomology

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Rocks/Minerals

1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Miniatures

1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Any Other Collections

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Pie – Fruit Pie, 1 serving

1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Cookies – Drop Cookies

1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Jams

1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Vegetables

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

3rd – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Pickles

1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Afghans

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Christel Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Any Other

1st – Christel Taylor, Cullom, IL

2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Any Other Crocheted Item

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Machine quilted quilts

1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Quilt piecing

1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Acrylic

1st – Gabe Frantz, Heyworth, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Woodworking

1st – David Flessner, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Open Class

1st – Jeff Frantz, Heyworth, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Friends and Family

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Animals and Wildli

1st – Diane Perkins, Sibley, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Scenery

1st – Diane Perkins, Sibley, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Collections

1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Handicrafts

1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL