Cullom Junior Fair Results

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Cow and Calf
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Bull Calf
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Heifer Calf
1st – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Angus Heifer, Class 1
1st – Clara P Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Angus Heifer, Class 2
1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Champion. Angus Female
1st – Clara P Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Res. Champ Angus Female
1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 1
1st – Carly Taylor, Streator, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 2
1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL
2nd – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 3
1st – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL
2nd – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Aged Cow
1st – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Champion Hereford Female
1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Hereford Female
1st – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 1
1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 2
1st – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Champion Shorthorn Female
1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Female
1st – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 1
1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Champion Simmental Female
1st – Adleigh C Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 1
1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 2
1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 3
1st – Kaeden Muir, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Champion AOB Female
1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Reserve Champ AOB Female
1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 1
1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
2nd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 2
1st – Tessa R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
2nd – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL
3rd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 3
1st – Emory L Corrigan, Seneca, IL
2nd – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred, Aged Cow
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Champion Crossbred Female
1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Crossbred Female
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Market Heifer – Market Heifer
1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Angus Steer Lightweight
1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Lightweight
1st – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL
2nd – Austin Taylor, STREATOR, IL
3rd – Carly Taylor, Streator, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Medium weight
1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL
2nd – Wilson J Widman, Ransom, IL
3rd – Cody V Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Heavyweight
1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Lightweight
1st – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Medium weight
1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL
2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Heavyweight
1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds – Lightweight
1st – Brittney Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds Steer – Mediu
1st – Brock Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,
1st – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
2nd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Leah Clement, Pontiac, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Crossbred and all other Steer,
1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
2nd – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Angus Steer
1st – Laney Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Hereford Steer
1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Hereford Steer
1st – Wilson J Widman, Ransom, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Shorthorn Steer
1st – Caleb T Funk, Dwight, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Steer
1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion AOB Steer
1st – Brock C Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ AOB Steer
1st – Brittney Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Crossbred Steer
1st – Drew C Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Crossbred Steer
1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Res.Champion Female Overall
1st – Dirk R Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Steer
1st – Drew Clement, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Steer
1st – Rodney S Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship, under 6 y
1st – Easton Cox, Buckingham,
Beef Cattle – Champions – Jr. Showmanship (ages 6-12)
1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Senior Showmanship (ages 13-20
1st – Brock C Clement, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Placing on Hoof
1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL
2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Rate of Gain
1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL
2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Grooming and Presentation
1st – Ben A Schleef, Onarga, IL
2nd – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
3rd – Mitchell W Woods, Kempton, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
3rd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Ayrshire
1st – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
3rd – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Aryshire
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – All Other Breeds
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Eli Faber, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champion – All Other Breeds
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – Aryshire
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Two Year Old Cow – All Other Breeds
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – Ayrshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champions – All Other Breeds
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Junior Champion Female Overall
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Reserve Jr. Champion Female
1st – Colt W Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Female
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Female
1st – Owen M Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship (Under 6 )
1st – Ryleigh Foltz, ,
1st – Harper Highland, ,
Dairy Cattle – Champions – Dairy Showmanship (6 yrs – 20)
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Dorset
1st – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Dorset
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ewe La
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Dorset
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Dorset
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ram Lamb
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ram La
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Dorset
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Crossbred and Grade
1st – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – All Other Breeds
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Grand Champion Breeding Pen
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Reserve Champion Breeding Pen
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Dorset
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Crossbred and Grade
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – All Other Breeds
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Grand Champion Yearling Ewe
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Reserve Champion Yearling Ewe
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Shropshire
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Dorset
1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Hampshire
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – All Other Breeds
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Grand Champion Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Reserve Champion Pr. of Ewe La
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight A
1st – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL
2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL
3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
5th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight B
1st – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL
2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL
3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
4th – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
5th – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL
6th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight A
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight B
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
5th – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Wether
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Champion Market Wether
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight B
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Heavyweight A
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Heavyweight B
1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Ewe
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Market Ewe
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Lamb Overall
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Res. Champ Market Lamb Overall
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Sorting Class
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Lt. Wt.
1st – Asher Funk, Dwight, IL
2nd – Kamden Wolfe, Donovan, IL
3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
5th – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Heavyweight
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
2nd – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
4th – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Lightweight
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Champion Market Pair
1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Reserve Market Pair
1st – Mackenzie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Lightw
1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Heavyw
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
2nd – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Ligh
1st – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
2nd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Heav
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Rate of Gain, I
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Grooming and Presen
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, ASHKUM, IL
3rd – Brianna Hilleary, ODELL, IL
Sheep – Showmanship – PeeWee Showmanship (under 6)
1st – Eli Earing, ,
Sheep – Showmanship – Junior Showmanship 6-12 years
1st – Sophia Frerichs, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year
1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead-7 yrs & under
1st – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
3rd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead 8-14 yrs old
1st – Nate Nelson, Mahomet, IL
2nd – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL
3rd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 1
1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
2nd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
3rd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 2
1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 3
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Benjamin Austin, Emington, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 4
1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL
2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL
3rd – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 5
1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
2nd – Mollie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
3rd – Luke Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 6
1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL
2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 7
1st – Parker J Smith, Chebanse, IL
2nd – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
3rd – Brynner Dietz, CULLOM, IL
4th – Sydney K Kestler-Seyfert, Milford, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 8
1st – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
2nd – Addyson Austin, Emington, IL
3rd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 9
1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
2nd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 10
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
4th – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 11
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL
3rd – Addyson Austin, Emington, IL
4th – Benjamin Austin, Emington, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 12
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
3rd – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
4th – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL
5th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 1
1st – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
3rd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 2
1st – Caisen C Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 3
1st – Gwen Siedentop, Gardner, IL
2nd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL
4th – Mollie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 4
1st – Gwen Siedentop, Gardner, IL
2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL
3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL
4th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
5th – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 5
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Brynner Dietz, CULLOM, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 6
1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL
2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
3rd – Macie Willis, GREENVIEW, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 7
1st – Sydney K Kestler-Seyfert, Milford, IL
2nd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
3rd – Abrie G Ringger, Gridley, IL
4th – Margie Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 8
1st – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL
2nd – Abigail Siedentop, Gardner, IL
3rd – Brynn Boundy, Melvin, IL
4th – Miranda Kaisner, Gridley, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Pee Wee Showmanship (under 6)
1st – Bode L Hoffman, Buckingham, IL
1st – Corbin Ohrt, ,
1st – Teagan Down, Herscher, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Novice Showmanship – Jr Aged
1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Junior Showmanship (6-12 years
1st – Parker J Smith, Chebanse, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrow 1
1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
2nd – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
5th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrows, 2
1st – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
2nd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
5th – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
6th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
7th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
8th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Gilt
1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
3rd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
5th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
7th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – ADG on Best Pair of Prod. Pigs
1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
3rd – Mason P Riebe, THAWVILLE, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
5th – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
7th – Logan Haren, Cullom, IL
Swine – Champions – Grand Champion Barrow
1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL
Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Barrow
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
Swine – Champions – Champion Market Gilt
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Market Gilt
1st – Gavin Down, Herscher, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Senior Buck
1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Sr. Doe
1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Doe
1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Junior Buck
1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Junior Doe
1st – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Doe
1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Buck
1st – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
2nd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Doe
1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
2nd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Buck
1st – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Doe
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
3rd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
4th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
6th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Doe
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Buck
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Doe
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Buck
1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
3rd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
6th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Doe
1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Nolan Arendt, Kempton, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
6th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
7th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
8th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
9th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
10th – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Buck Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family
1st – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
4th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Doe Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family
1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
4th – Josiah N Rahn, Thawville, IL
5th – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
6th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
7th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Meat Types – Meat Pen-3 rab. not over 5.5#
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Rabbits – Meat Types – Single Fryer (3.5 – 5.5#)
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
5th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit of Show
1st – Emmett Arendt, Kempton, IL
Rabbits – Champions – Best Opposite
1st – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
Rabbits – Champions – Champion Meat Pen
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – My Favorite Rabbit – My Favorite Rabbit
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
3rd – Kaylina E Rahn, Thawville, IL
4th – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
5th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Blooming Plant
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Cactus
1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Three or more varieties, potte
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Succulents
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best of Class – Potted Plant
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Achillela or “Yarrow”
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Ageratum
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Althea or “Rose of Sharon”
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Amaryllis (Surprise Lily)
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Balloon Flower
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Balsam
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Butterfly Bush
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Cleome (Spiderflower)
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coleus – in water
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coneflower
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coreopsis
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Cosmos – any color
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy, other, not listed
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Dianthus or “Pinks”
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Everlasting straw flowers
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Gaillardia
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Geranium
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Gladiolus, single spike, any
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Hibiscus
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Hydrangea
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, Hosta
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, colored day lily
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, medium
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, small
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Nasturtium
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Periwinkle (Vinca)
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, variegated,any color
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Phlox, hardy
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Shrub Rose
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
3rd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Rudbeckia
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Russian Sage
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, blue or white
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Sedum
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Sunflower
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
3rd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, large 3″+ diameter
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, medium 1.5-3″ diameter
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, small, under 1.5″ diam
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Zinnias, any size
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangements in Shades of Red
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Dining Table Centerpiece
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Mixed Flowers – 5 types
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Seashell
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Pitcher
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
2nd – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
3rd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – All Green Arrangement in Green
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement Using Roadside Flo
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Winter Arrangement w/Dried Mat
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Best of Class
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Garden Produce – Vegetable Display, w/edible ve
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Cake/Pie – Decorated Cake
1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Drop Cookies
1st – Alexis J Taylor, Cullom, IL
2nd – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Jewelry
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Mosaic, Stone, Seed, Bead, etc
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Crocheting
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Soft Sculpture Dolls, Stuffed
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Weaving
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Original Water Color or Pastel
1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoons, High Sch
1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Copper Tooling
1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – String Art or Wire Art
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, Grade School
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Photography 13 and under
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grades 6, 7, 8
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Entomology
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Rocks/Minerals
1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Miniatures
1st – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Any Other Collections
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Adeline Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Pie – Fruit Pie, 1 serving
1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Cookies – Drop Cookies
1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Jams
1st – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Vegetables
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
3rd – Katherine E Gibson, Bloomington, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Pickles
1st – Catherine Schultz, Reddick, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Afghans
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Christel Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Any Other
1st – Christel Taylor, Cullom, IL
2nd – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Any Other Crocheted Item
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Machine quilted quilts
1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Quilt piecing
1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Acrylic
1st – Gabe Frantz, Heyworth, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Woodworking
1st – David Flessner, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Open Class
1st – Jeff Frantz, Heyworth, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Friends and Family
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Animals and Wildli
1st – Diane Perkins, Sibley, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Scenery
1st – Diane Perkins, Sibley, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Collections
1st – Meri A Knapp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Handicrafts
1st – Linda L Vercler, Cullom, IL