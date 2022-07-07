Lights, camera, action Old Rt. 66 Family Restaurant to make TV debut – Full story in the 7.6 issue of The Paper!

by Brandon LaChance

In the past, it was hard not to wear sunglasses during December nights in Dwight. Rotary Park would have Christmas light displays spread from corner to corner to spread winter cheer through the community. Unfortunately, the tradition was canceled due to unknown reasons. Now, the Dwight Rotary Club wants to reinstall the tradition, Christmas cheer and community unity with Christmas light displays in Rotary Park. “Tom Tock had an article in The Paper in December of 2020 talking about how Rotary Park used to be lit up during Christmas time,” said John Mueller, former Rotary Club president who passed the role to Dwight attorney Don McClarey on Wednesday, June 29. “The Rotary Club decided this may be a good thing to revive. We applied for a grant from Rotary and we received a $2,000 grant. “We worked with the city to have a power pole installed at the park. Hopefully, this winter we’ll be able to have the first light display at the park in quite some time.” The grant was received in October, but due to Covid-19 restriction







s and other delays, the pole was installed in May. Currently the pole is in place, but it still needs to be hooked up to the electrical grid and local electricians need to install plugs and circuitry. By the Christmas season these needs will be met, and Rotary Park will be lit once again. “We are going to solicit the local businesses and organizations to put up a lighting display of their choice for the holidays in conjunction with the Christmas parade in Dwight,” Mueller said. “We haven’t set boundaries or restrictions at this point. We will do it soon. “This year, it will probably be in the triangle by the tennis courts on Franklin St. We hope that eventually, we can get light displays spread throughout the park. We have one business that has already agreed to have a display in the park.” Mueller, McClarey, and the Dwight Rotary Club are ecstatic the light show will happen again, and Rotary Park will have the foot traffic it deserves. “We are hoping to utilize the park, which is in many ways underutilized,” Mueller said. “We want to bring back the tradition. If we get the displays that we’re hoping for, we think it will draw people to the community which benefits businesses in the community as well.”

Brandon LaChance is a journalist with The Paper. He can be reached at (815) 876-7941, blachance20@gmail.com, or on Twitter @LaChanceWriter.