The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the southbound I-55 ramps at the Illinois 47 interchange (exit 220), in Dwight, will close overnight on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7 (from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.). The ramps will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 6 a.m. each morning. A posted detour will direct southbound traffic needing to access Illinois 47 to the nearby Illinois 17 interchange (exit 217).

