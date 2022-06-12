Dwight IL - Serving the area since 1999 / 815-584-1901

News

I-55 at IL47 Interchange to close overnight June 13 and 14

Bypaper

Jun 10, 2022

IDOT has announced that I-55 at the IL-47 interchange (exit 220) in Dwight will close overnight at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14. The closure is necessary to erect beams on the new southbound Illinois 47 bridge.

Southbound I-55 will close Monday, June 13. Northbound 1-55 will close Tuesday, June 14. I-55 will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at IL-47. The work also will require intermittent daytime lane closures in I-55.

By paper

Related Post

News

Emma Smith Wins Inaugural Schaefer Memorial Scholarship

May 9, 2022 paper
News

Art Leach, The Icon

May 5, 2022 paper
Feature Stories News

‘There Is Good In Every Day’

Apr 11, 2022 paper

You missed

News

I-55 at IL47 Interchange to close overnight June 13 and 14

Jun 10, 2022 paper
News

Emma Smith Wins Inaugural Schaefer Memorial Scholarship

May 9, 2022 paper
News

Art Leach, The Icon

May 5, 2022 paper
Feature Stories News

‘There Is Good In Every Day’

Apr 11, 2022 paper