I-55 at IL47 Interchange to close overnight June 13 and 14

IDOT has announced that I-55 at the IL-47 interchange (exit 220) in Dwight will close overnight at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14. The closure is necessary to erect beams on the new southbound Illinois 47 bridge.

Southbound I-55 will close Monday, June 13. Northbound 1-55 will close Tuesday, June 14. I-55 will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at IL-47. The work also will require intermittent daytime lane closures in I-55.