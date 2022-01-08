Suspect of Saunemin Family Dollar Robbery Brought Into Custody

The Livingston County Police Department responded to a call at 9:19 p.m. Jan. 2 of a robbery taking place at Dollar General located on Rt. 116 in Saunemin.

Video footage showed the suspect to be a white male of average build, approximately 40-50 years old, and 5-foot, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, tan coveralls, white gloves, a pink winter hat, and a black gaiter covering his face.

After entering the Family Dollar, the suspect drew a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The following day at 4:35 p.m., Derek Dunn of Saunemin was taken into custody for the Dollar General robbery and was transported to the Livingston County Jail.