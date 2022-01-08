Dwight IL - Serving the area since 1999 / 815-584-1901

News

Suspect of Saunemin Family Dollar Robbery Brought Into Custody

Bypaper

Jan 4, 2022 , , ,

The Livingston County Police Department responded to a call at 9:19 p.m. Jan. 2 of a robbery taking place at Dollar General located on Rt. 116 in Saunemin.

Video footage showed the suspect to be a white male of average build, approximately 40-50 years old, and 5-foot, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, tan coveralls, white gloves, a pink winter hat, and a black gaiter covering his face.

After entering the Family Dollar, the suspect drew a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The following day at 4:35 p.m., Derek Dunn of Saunemin was taken into custody for the Dollar General robbery and was transported to the Livingston County Jail.

 

 

By paper

Related Post

News

Tri-Point Board of Education Announces Hiring of New Superintendent

Jan 4, 2022 paper
News

Seats Up For Grabs

Dec 29, 2021 paper
News

All sides of the story; Reasoning behind paramedic firing

Dec 24, 2021 paper

You missed

News

Tri-Point Board of Education Announces Hiring of New Superintendent

Jan 4, 2022 paper
News

Suspect of Saunemin Family Dollar Robbery Brought Into Custody

Jan 4, 2022 paper
Feature Stories

Another 5,000 Copies

Dec 29, 2021 paper
News

Seats Up For Grabs

Dec 29, 2021 paper