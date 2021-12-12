Ravens’ Last Minute Drive Puts Bears in Tough Spot

By: Peter Babb

Last Sunday’s game may have put the nail in the coffin for the Chicago Bears. With a banged-up Baltimore Ravens squad, the Bears fail to capitalize the opportunity with a 16-13 loss.

The Bears came into the game with a record of 3-6, coming off of their bye week. The result showed that the Bears were sloppy on both sides of the ball. Even against a Ravens’ squad without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who did not play due to an illness. Instead, the Ravens put in their backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who had thrown 12 career passes before Sunday’s game.

The game was a defensive battle in the first half as the Ravens went up 6-0. In the second half, it was not much better for the Bears. During one of the Bears’ drives, quarterback Justin Fields appeared to come off the field holding his ribs. Fields, along with the trainers, headed to the locker room. Although the tests and x-rays did not show any signs of broken ribs, Fields was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This then put Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback. On his very first drive, Dalton found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a 60-yard touchdown to take the lead in the third quarter.

The Bears defense held the Ravens to another field goal to make the game a 9-7. Dalton then led the Bears on a drive late in the fourth quarter, finding wideout Marquise Goodwin for a 49-yard touchdown. The Bears went for a two-point conversion but failed on the attempt, making the game 13-9.

The Ravens’ last drive of the game started with a deep pass from Huntley that landed incomplete. However, a defensive pass interference put the Ravens on the Bears’ side of the field. Huntley then led the Ravens to the goal line where Devonta Freeman found the endzone to win the game 16-13.

On the Bears’ last drive of the game, the fans let the Bears hear their displeasure with Head Coach Matt Nagy. Chants of “Fire Nagy” and boos poured into Soldier Field as the Bears season seems all but lost.

The frustration of losing five straight games has led to a boiling point in the locker. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, “an overwhelming number” of Bears players want Matt Nagy gone. In the Bears postgame press conference, starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson seemed to put his head coach on blast for the teams’ recent performances.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” said Johnson. “We aren’t going to beat a dead horse. We are all men. Coming in here and saying ‘we have to figure out a way,’ to me it’s BS.

“We have to find ways to win, we just have to get it done. Whatever it is. Like I said, whatever it is but there’s nothing to keep coming in here and talking about, and having all these rah-rah speeches. We’ve had five weeks of rah-rah speeches. I don’t think that talking is anything we need to be doing.”

Throughout the weekend, Bears fans have voiced their frustration loud and clear. They want Nagy out as head coach and soon, they may get their wish. A report from Pulitzer Prize Winner reporter Mark Konkol says the Bears plan to fire Nagy after their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. It is still unknown what will come of General Manager Ryan Pace.

However, the attitude of the Bears fans, players and former players are this. The Bears need to clean house now if they plan on succeeding in the future.