New Spider-Man Film Crashes Ticket Sites but Saving Theaters

By: Peter Babb

The holidays are the time of year where thousands of people make a mad dash to find the best deals and gifts for their friends, families and spouses. Usually, these gifts involve the newest toys, gaming consoles, clothes and phones. However, one of the hottest items to get this holiday season is a piece of paper to see one of the newest films this December.

This film is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and fans and moviegoers are swarming ticket sites to get to see the newest iteration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Nov. 29, tickets went on sale and within a matter of minutes, ticket sites began crashing. Showing that many are trying to get to see the newest film of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Sites like E-bay have already seen people selling their tickets for thousands of dollars.

Although some ticket sites are still experiencing problems with fans trying to buy tickets, this is good for movie theaters around the nation. With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” possibly becoming the biggest film in theaters for box offices since the pandemic first began in 2019. According to NBC News, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could top $100 million on just opening weekend alone.

It won’t break the record held by “Avengers: Endgame” but it will most likely be one of the most profitable Spider-Man films of all time. If the projections are correct, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” would be the first film since 2019 to break the $100 million thresholds on opening day weekend.

The reason that so many fans are swarming to see the famous web-slinger is due to theories online that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be teaming up with Spider-Men from Sony’s films, including Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield. However, this theory has not been confirmed, although several villains are in the film that came from the two previous Spider-Man franchises.

Movie theaters have been struggling over the past year due to the pandemic. Some theaters have had to close their doors permanently due to the loss of revenue. According to Gower Street, a film analytics tech group, nearly a quarter of all theaters in the U.S had to close their doors due to the pandemic.

The large influx of people to go see movies in theaters is good. Meaning that theaters both large and small will see major profits this holiday season, with theaters getting roughly 45% of the price per ticket. A large boom like this could mean that movie can keep their doors open for many more moviegoers in the near future.

So if you, your friends, or your family want to go see how Peter Parker is going to save the universe. You best get your tickets now, because they are the hottest item this holiday season.