DWIGHT – Marilyn Y. Luttrell, 74, of Forrest, Illinois passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Carle Bromenn. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest, Illinois. Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Forrest. Marilyn was born February 17, 1937 in Hoopeston, Illinois, a daughter of Walter and Mabel F. (Gossett) Gillins. Her father passed away when she was 15 months old and her mother married Clarence King, who was a wonderful step-father to Marilyn. She married James Luttrell on June 30, 1956 in Forrest, Illinois. He passed away November 5, 2010. She is survived by her children: Randy Luttrell, Lori DeKeyser, J’ne Coykendall-Rogers; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Nancy Cooper of Colfax; Barbara Lykins of Leroy; Marta (Jed Reynolds) Brandon of Farmer City, Illinois; one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers-in-law; and two nieces. Marilyn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Forrest, Illinois, and sang for many years in the Senior Choir. She worked over the years for the school cafeteria, Knapp Cabinetry, and Dave’s Supermarket. She graduated from Forrest – Strawn – Wing High School in 1955. This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.hagermemorialhome. com