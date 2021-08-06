Livingston County Mobile Home Taxes Due August 10

Livingston County Mobile Home Taxes are due on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Payments may be made in person at the Livingston County Treasurer’s office located at the Historic Courthouse between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Payments may also be put in either of the two drop boxes at the Historic Livingston County Courthouse, located at 112 W. Madison St. in Pontiac. You may also mail in your payment to P.O. Box 50, Pontiac, IL 61764, just make sure you get it postmarked on or before August 10. Many area banks will also accept mobile home tax payments on their behalf. Late payments will be subject to a penalty of $25.00 per month. Delinquent notices will be mailed out on October 12, 2021. The annual tax sale is November 15, 2021. Any other questions, call the Livingston County Treasurer’s office at 815-844-2306.