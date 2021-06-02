Terry Bumpous, age 60, of Essex and formerly of Custer Park, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home. Born January 24, 1961 in Joliet, Illinois, Terry Lynn was a son of Robert Joseph and Mildred (Beasley) Bumpous. He was raised and educated in Custer Park, and went on to become a heavy equipment operator with Local 150, retiring from Gallagher Asphalt. Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as motorcycles. He will most be remembered as a doting “Papa” and cherished time spent with his grandsons. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Olivia Bumpous of Wilmington; two grandsons, Parker and Brayden; one brother, Larry Bumpous of South Dakota; several nieces and nephews; his former wife, Brenda Welsh of Wilmington; and his lifelong friend, Mike Caise of Essex. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donnie in 2015 and Michael in infancy. The family received friends at a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Pastor Joe Pospischil from Families of Faith officiated. Cremation rites were accorded following the services. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook, upload photographs, and share Terry’s memorial page online through social media by logging on to: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Terry-Bumpous Funeral services and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.