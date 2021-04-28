Dwight IL – Serving the area since 1999 / 815-584-1901
STREATOR ONIZED CREDIT UNION in Dwight held its ribbon cutting at its new location. Pictured, from left, are Don Luckey (board member), Tony Miles (board member), Deb Karch (DEA Economic Development Director and Chief of Staff, State Rep. Tom Bennett), Bill Flott (DEA board member), Cameron Price, Elizabeth Eggenberger, Katrina Cribbett, Doug Patterson (SOCU CEO), Chantell Watenpaugh (SOCU Branch Manager), Bonnie Adams, John Salzar (DEA board member), and Christina Howard (Fox). photo by Shayla Loring Photography
A DONATION OF $150 WAS MADE for the SOCU ribbon cutting. Pictured are Cameron Price, Chantell Watenpaugh, Katrina Cribbett, Bonnie Adams, Elizabeth Eggenberger, and Christina Howard (Fox). photo by Shayla Loring Photography