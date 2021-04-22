Justin Fox Receives WIAC Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete Award

University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s team captain, and former Dwight Trojan, Justin Fox – a senior from Emington – has earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award for 2021. Fox, majoring in agriculture business and animal science at UW-Platteville with a 3.98 GPA, was part of the Pioneers’ 2019 and 2021 (regular season champs) teams that won the WIAC tourney titles, in addition to the 2018 and 2020 regular-season championship squads. From 2018-2020, Fox and UW-Platteville made appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament, and had the 2021 campaign not been cancelled, would have likely made their return once again. During the 2019-20 season, Justin secured a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court and played a vital part in the Pioneers earning the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award. Fox, a two-time WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll member and a frequent feature on the UW-Platteville Gabe Miller Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and Chancellor’s List, has been a volunteer for Reading with the Pioneers, the Iowa County Food Pantry, and worked on UW-Platteville’s campus farm. For a student-athlete to be nominated for this award, they must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average while in their final year of athletics (or set to graduate) and have competed for at least two seasons. Student-athletes are considered based on academic achievements, athletic achievements, and involvement in other campus activities, organizations, and community service projects.