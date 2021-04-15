Dwight FCCLA Earns Gold Medal at State Level in STAR Event

Dwight FCCLA competed at the state level in a STAR event called chatper service display. Izzy Burkhardt, Ella Kargle, and Nellie Rieke created a display that encompassed all they had accomplished since January. They decided to hold a dress drive for anyone in need of a dress, especially prom dresses. They collected gently worn dresses from surrounding towns like Pontiac, Morris, and Dwight. Dresses were dropped off at local retail stores for convenience, then picked up throughout the drive event. Over 200 dresses were donated. On February 27, the ladies held a “Say Yes to the Dress” event at the Mazon American Legion, where nearly 80 dresses were sold at $5.00 each. Donations and dress sales totaled nearly $700.00, that was given to the Megan Bugg Foundation. The girls then collected all the data and created a presentation to compete at the regional and state level. They earned a silver medal at the regional level and decided to improve the presentation. On April 6, they competed via Zoom and were judged on the project presentation and on the speech portion. The IL FCCLA State Conference Awards ceremony was held in Springfield April 9, where they were awarded the National Delegate Award, which means they earned the highest score of all gold medals in their category. “These students are making a difference in the community and worked diligently to achieve such success,” stated Mrs. Tamara Fritchnitch, FCCLA Adviser, DTHS Family and Consumer Sciences Dept. “As their adviser, I am beyond proud and believe that each of them have gained skills from this experience to thrust them forward in a positive direction.”