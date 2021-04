Following a feature this past October on “Backstory with Larry Potash”, area artist Cat Clausen, Dwight, will once again be on WGN during the “Closer” segment of Potash’s “Backstory”. The episode will air Saturday, April 10, at 10:30 p.m., then again on Sunday, April 11, at 11:00 p.m. Potash says he will showcase how Clausen brings color to give people a new perspective of President Abraham Lincoln – a favorite muse of hers.