Daylight Saving Time begins in Illinois Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m. Summer Time is when we turn our clocks ahead one hour, either before retiring Saturday night or getting up at 2:00 a.m. to change all clocks in the house to 3:00 a.m. This gives us another hour of darkness in the morning, but gives us one more hour of daylight in the evening. The time change remains in effect until the first Sunday in November.