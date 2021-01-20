Peggy J. Leonard Drake, 73, of Bonita Springs, Florida and formerly of Dwight, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Her funeral will be private. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. She was born November 8, 1947 in Streator, a daughter of James and Lillian Mathisen Scott. She married Kenneth H. Drake on October 10, 2010. Surviving are her husband, Ken, and her daughter, Kjersten Woodward of Normal. Peggy also leaves her step-children whom she loved dearly; many grandchildren; one brother, James (Lorraine) Scott of Aurora; and one sister, Nancy Olsen of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, James Woodward. Peggy retired after a long career with R.R. Donnelley in Dwight. Peggy very much loved her family and friends. She found happiness being on the go and spoiling her grandkids with shopping sprees. Peggy enjoyed doing puzzles in the solitude of her home in Canada, as much as she loved playing cards and dominoes with a couple of cocktails while in Citrus Park. Peggy loved to travel and soak up as much sunshine as she could find. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com