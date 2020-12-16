DEA Backwards Parade Winners Announced

Dwight Economic Alliance hosted its Backwards Parade December 5, featuring a plethora of beautifully decorated Dwight homes and businesses; Area residents then voted on which looked the best. Winners and top placers are as follows: Church 1) New Life Assembly of God 2) First Congregational United Church of Christ Business 1) Coleman & Son 2) Tech-Ni-Kolor Autocrafters 3) Weller Hooker Agency Residential 1) Terry and Michelle Wilkey 2) Jenny and Paul Johnson and their Crew 3) Andra Nowicki People’s Choice 311 W. James – Gordon Greene First place winners receive $50 DEA Bucks and a trophy tree. Second place winners receive $25 and a medal. Third place winners receive $10 and a medal.