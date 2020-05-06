Week 2 – “Date Meets Zip”

The Dwight Historical society is sponsoring a weekly “Letter Search Contest” leading up to the Dwight IL “Date Meets Zip” festivities, in which a picture of a local sign or building showing one letter from the word DWIGHT will be printed each week – continuing through the final answer in the Wednesday, June 3, edition. Participants should fill out the entry form in The Paper, identifying the sign and including your name and phone number. Entries should be submitted by taking a picture of your entry form and e-mailing it to dhs1854@yahoo.com by Monday of the following week. A $10 prize will be awarded each week to one winner. In case of multiple correct entries, the winner will be pulled randomly from the group. On week five, Letter H, there are multiple signs to identify and a $50 prize will be awarded to one winner that week.

Check out The Paper this week and see if you can tell where the “I” is located.

Week 2 – “ W ” – Renfrew Park: In 1897, David McWilliams donated 20 acres to be designated for a village park. The park was designed by Ossian Cole Simonds, a renowned landscape architect, who also designed the expansion of Graceland Cemetery in Chicago. When completed, the park was named after Baron Renfrew, the alias the Prince of Wales used when visiting Dwight on a hunting trip in 1860. The Prince of Wales later became Edward VII King of England.