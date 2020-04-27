We Can’t Do This Without You

|Wherever life takes us, American Red Cross blood donors are there for those in need. Our donors represent the best in humanity. They’re selfless, thoughtful, dedicated and brave. And they’re helping hospitals by ensuring blood is on the shelves for patients facing disease, illness and injury.
As we all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19, blood donors remain critical to the health of our communities. These are the faces of some of the blood donors, hospital workers, volunteers and blood drive technicians that make our work possible.
|This month, show up to give for those who can’t. Schedule your next blood donation.
|
|
Upcoming opportunities to give blood near you:
|
COVID-19 INFO: Donating blood products is essential to community health and eligible donors are encouraged to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. Learn more.
For the safety of our donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring one to your donation. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you.
Thanks for your ongoing support of patients in need.