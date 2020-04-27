We Can’t Do This Without You

COVID-19 INFO: Donating blood products is essential to community health and eligible donors are encouraged to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. Learn more.

For the safety of our donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring one to your donation. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you.

Thanks for your ongoing support of patients in need.