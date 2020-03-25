Until We Meet Again…..

As people prepared for the statewide stay-at-home order issued Friday by Governor Pritzker aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, some have hunkered down with their families while others are separated from loved ones. Dwight resident Laura Best Haacke was one who knew she was facing an extended period of not being able to see and spend time with her mother, Gwen Best Rosenfeld, a resident of Heritage Woods in Dwight. “As soon as I heard there was going to be a stay-in-home order issued….I knew where I had to go ASAP,” stated Laura in a heartwarming Facebook post. “She wanted to know if I could sneak in her window. God love her and keep her and the other individuals safe from this virus.” Heritage Woods and Heritage Health, of Dwight, have closed their doors to visitors, until further notice, to help protect their vulnerable residents and patients. “I know I’m not the only one who is doing this, it’s nationwide and one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in a very long time,” Laura told The Paper. “She was in better spirits than I was. It was hard to walk away and wave with tears running down my face. We’ll all get through this together.” Yes, we will. Stay home. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Flatten the curve.