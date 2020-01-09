Richard ‘Opie’ G Smith

Richard G “Opie” Smith passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 54 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Joliet, after a long battle with myotonic dystrophy with complications from pneumonia. He had his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1965 in Joliet, IL to nee Patricia Parkinson and Royce (Dick) Smith. Rich served his country in the Army in the States and Germany. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his fur babies, especially Bo Jangles. Also loved to karaoke with his karaoke friends at different places, favorite song being “Johnny B Goode.” Also watching Spiderman movies and wrestling. Opie is survived by his former wife, Gayla; his parents, Bob and Pat Swisher of Braceville, Dick and Judy Smith of Floral City, Florida; his three sisters, Rocky (Greg) Williams of Coal City; Vickie (Luke) Beasley of Port Charlotte, Florida; and Kathy (Josh) Young of Wesley Chapel, Florida; his three brothers: Bob (Dy) Swisher of Braceville; Roy Swisher of Carma, IL; and Jerry (Lorie) Urban of Gardner; grandmother, Louise Swisher of Wilmington; and several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Jerri Lynn Blatti; grandparents, Burt and Annabelle Parkinson, Tracy Mulvey, Royce and Mary Smith, and Robert Swisher, Sr. Family and friends were invited for a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at the Church of Hope in Gardner Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., at W. Jefferson and N. Monroe St. Rev. Jan Chandler officiated. A luncheon followed the service at the church.