CULLOM – Duane L. Harms, Sr., 80, of Cullom died Monday, December 30, 2019 at 7:08 a.m. at his residence. Duane was born May 21, 1939 in Fairbury, a son of Lester Fred and Lavina C. Dehm Harms. He married Theresa Dietz in May of 1958. She survives in Cullom. Also surviving are six children: Duane Harms, Jr. of Cullom; Mark (Kimberly) Harms of Saunemin; Susan Thomas of Cullom; Carolyn (Warren) Sancken of Emington; John Harms and Alan (Jackie) Harms, both of Cullom. Eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Leona Walters of Indiana; and his beloved pet, Marley, also survive. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; and one great-grandchild. He was retired from Pontiac Correctional Center; was a member of the Cullom Community Association; and was very involved in the Cullom Fair. His funeral was Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, with Rev. Ed Sinclair officiating. Burial was in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials in Duane’s name may be made to Cullom Community Association or Tri-Point Athletic Department. This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com