VERONA – Douglas C. McCormack, 59, of Verona passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at home. He was born August 9, 1960 in Morris, the son of Charles and Marjorie (Anderson) McCormack. Raised in Verona, Douglas attended Morris schools. He worked for many years at Illinois Valley Industries. Douglas loved talking to people. He enjoyed going with his parents for vacation at the Arizona Senior Complex, where he knew everyone. He was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed listening to Swap Shop on the local radio station and had a great joy for reading about vacuum cleaners. Surviving are his parents, Charles and Marjorie; sister, Claudia (Steve) Macholz of Wilmington; nephews: Nicholas (Molly) Macholz and Adam (Jessica Durham) Macholz; niece, Jillian (Mike) Burnley; great - nephews: Eddie Macholz and Jacob Burnley. Visitation was held 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Douglas' Life will immediately follow the visitation, officiated by Father Stanley Drewniak of Sacred Heart Church. Burial: Ward Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made in Douglas' name to Illinois Valley Industries.