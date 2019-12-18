DWIGHT – Wilma Corrigan, 84, of Dwight passed away after a sudden brief illness on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Cornell Community Lutheran Church in Cornell with Pastor Chrissy Salser officiating.

Burial will follow the services at Cornell Cemetery in rural Cornell.

A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Calvert & Martin Funeral home in Pontiac, IL.

Memorials in honor of Wilma may be made to the Cornell Community Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

Wilma was born on March 29, 1935 in Streator, IL to Wilbur and Clara (Bayer) Russow. She married Philip Joseph Corrigan on August 17, 1953 at St. Bernard’s Church in Sunbury, IL. He passed away on January 9, 2010.

She is survived by her sons Kevin Corrigan (Tammy Stolzenbach), Kirk Corrigan (Kathie), Kipp Corrigan, and daughter Kim Forney (Paul); twelve grandchildren Jen Corrigan, Katie (Corrigan) Klinker, Courtney (Corrigan) Newton, Chad Corrigan, Kellie (Corrigan) Lopez, Mitch Forney, Chelsey (Forney) Staniszewski, Luke Forney, Dana Corrigan, T.J. Corrigan, Haley Corrigan, and Sydney Corrigan; nine great grandchildren Colton Holm, Braelyn Schou, Zaylee Klinker, Kazden Klinker, Chase Newton, Tyler Corrigan, Bronson Staniszewski, Brock Staniszewski, and Kayden Corrigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.

She was a member of the Cornell Community Lutheran Church. At the church she was a member of WELCA, taught Sunday School, quilted for charity and has played the organ. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Wilma’s family expressed that she was a kind and loving woman with whom family, friends and God held the utmost of importance. Her grandson stated their family’s relationship with this amazing woman was much like someone’s relationship with the bible. It was different for each individual – special and very personal, but unified with a central message of teaching goodness, strength, and love. Just as some may depend on the Word for guidance, or strength, or courage or for hope, and sometimes even for comfort, as they do now, they too depended on her, their matriarch and their special relationships. They each tested her in their own way. He’s sure they each had their moments where they had her thinking, “Philip, thanks for leaving me here to deal with this on my own.” However, none of them felt that . . . it never made its way outward. It was just one woman, loving deeply, living compassionately, and when tested, never wavering, leaning on God to provide her not just with strength, but with the wisdom to understand. It was not about getting through, but about making each of them feel so loved that they knew she wasn’t just working to get by, but continually demonstrating her unconditional love to all lives and hearts she touched.