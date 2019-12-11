ANGOLA, INDIANA – Beverly Webster, 84, of Angola, Indiana and formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beverly was born to Donald and Lois Mason in Macomb, Illinois. She married Ben Webster October 26, 1953 in Colchester, Illinois.

Surviving are her children: Jan (Dave) McDevitt of Angola, with whom she lived for the past two years; Dave (Charlesetta) Webster of Decatur, Illinois; and Teresa (Paul) Newhall of Reynolds, Illinois; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Burton and Lynda (Larry) Roberts, both of Peoria, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Mason and Don Mason, Jr.; and her husband, Ben.

Beverly was a homemaker and babysitter prior to being diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne St., Ste. #1-B, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.