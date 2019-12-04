SANTA CLARITA, CA – Mary Stoeckel Stelow, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home in Santa Clarita, California, surrounded by her immediate family and her three sisters.

Her funeral was in Santa Clarita, California November 13, 2019.

There will be a memorial service officiated by her brother, Father Jerry Verdun, in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.

She will be interred in St. Paul Cemetery at a later date, next to her parents.

Mary was born May 14, 1940 in Bloomington to Quentin A. and Imogene White Stoeckel. She was raised in Lombard and Odell, which she considered her hometown. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1959.

After graduation, she worked at State Farm in Bloomington, but she sought greener pastures and moved to California in 1963. That same year she met Richard Stelow and they were married in 1964, settled in Alameda, California, where they had two children.

In 1976, they moved to Santa Clarita, and in 1978 she started work at Six Flags Magic Mountain, where she worked in the back office and was a top salesperson for 29 years. She retired in 2007 as vice president-sales.

Mary made countless friends along the way. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. An accomplished cook specializing in ingredient substitution “to make it healthier,” she was also an amateur RV repair person.

She loved golden retrievers, going on cruises with her family, drinking wine, her high school classmates, and most of all she loved all of her family.

She is survived by her two children: Erica White and Rick Stelow; her 11 siblings: Paul (Julie) Stoeckel, Bloomington; Marcie Nicholson, Escalon, CA; Virginia Norris, Rockford; Michael (Debbie) Stoeckel, Grayslake; Mark (Tricia) Stoeckel, Odell; Evy (Bob) Broerman, Pontiac; Pat Stoeckel, Wichita, Kansas; Fr. Jerry Verdun and Keith (Pat) Verdun, both of Pontiac; Shelia (Gary) Eggenberger, Pontiac; and Chuck (Lynne) Verdun, Odell.

Her three grandchildren: Emma (David) Rosevear, Chelsea White and Matt White; her two great-grandchildren, Declan Rosevear and Aspen Rosevear; one very special friend, Harold Schook of Odell; and many nieces and nephews, who she loved and adored, also survive.

She leaves an increasingly large group of friends who were considered family because that’s what happens when you fill the world with as much love as she did.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Helen Verdun Stoeckel; and one sister, Margaret Ruth Stoeckel.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, Pontiac, or St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell.

The family requests no flowers.