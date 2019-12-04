WALSH – David R. Wilkey, 39, of Walsh passed away at 5:53 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

David was born April 30, 1980 in Morris, the son of James W., Jr. and June Witbart Wilkey. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight and Danish Brotherhood of America Lodge #34.

He was a certified scuba diver. David and his Dad taught hunter safety courses for D.O. Conservation. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

While in high school, he had a successful running career and was sent to State. He represented the United States in an international run in Sydney, Australia.

David was affiliated with USA Waterski and was a volunteer counselor for Spinal Cord Injury of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing, adaptive water skiing, and riding an ATV.

David is survived by his mother, June Isselhardt of Shiloh, Illinois; stepfather, Jim Isselhardt of Shiloh, Illinois; aunt, Shirley Holzhauer of Morris; and Billie Dillon of Odell; numerous cousins; and special friends, Ashley and Jared Kloth and Levi Beare.

He was preceded in death by his father; fiancée, Marty Smith; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wilkey, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Witbart.

Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Saturday, November 30, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, with Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Steeleville.

Memorials may be given to Randolph County Humane Society.

